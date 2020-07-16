Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

