Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,767 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

