Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,665 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 10.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $199,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

