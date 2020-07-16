Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHMA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Chiasma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chiasma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raj Kannan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 88.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,075,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 972,195 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 305.2% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 744,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 560,474 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

