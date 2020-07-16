Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.