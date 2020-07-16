Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 83.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

