Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

