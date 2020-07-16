Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 5,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

