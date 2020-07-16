Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.83 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.28.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.