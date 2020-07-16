Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.83 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

