Charles Alexander Mathis Buys 1,450 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,471,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

