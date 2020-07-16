Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Charles E. Price Sells 30,275 Shares

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,275 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $86,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CHRA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Charah Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.