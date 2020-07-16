Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Charles E. Price Sells 1,012,769 Shares

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 1,012,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $3,038,307.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Charah Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Charah Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

