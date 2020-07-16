CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

CEVA stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $826.70 million, a P/E ratio of 763.40 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

