Centurion Trading Down 1.4% This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Centurion has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $7,161.03 and $4.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.