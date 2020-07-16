CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

