CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

SCHW opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

