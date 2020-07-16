CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

