CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 821 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $102,551,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

