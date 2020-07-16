CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 424 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 211,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $189.83.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.