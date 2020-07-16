CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 361 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 38.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.