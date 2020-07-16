CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 193 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,410,000 after buying an additional 276,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KLA by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $199.57 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $207.78. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

