CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,832 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,302,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

