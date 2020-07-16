CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

ORCL stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

