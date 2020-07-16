CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Booking by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,686.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,665.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,663.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

