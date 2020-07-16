CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.