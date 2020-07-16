CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

