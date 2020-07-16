CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

