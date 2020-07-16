CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 6,295 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in AMETEK by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

