CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 473 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.