CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,759 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Square were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

