CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 150 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 25,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 129,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

