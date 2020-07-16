CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,095,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the first quarter valued at $6,938,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

