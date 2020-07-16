CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.