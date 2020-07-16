CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 14,749 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $962,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

