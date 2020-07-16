CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $616,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 256,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 170,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

