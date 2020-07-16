CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.52 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

