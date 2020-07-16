CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.93 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day moving average is $241.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

