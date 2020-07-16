CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,890 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 540,706 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 580,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

