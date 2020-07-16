CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of WM opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

