CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 402,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

