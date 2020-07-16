CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.27 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.68.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.