CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 492,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,623,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 163.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $177.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

