CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 50.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,996 shares of company stock valued at $40,660,959 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

