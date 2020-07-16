CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

