CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $281.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.