CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.