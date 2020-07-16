CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.07.

Trade Desk stock opened at $432.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $475.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

