CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.