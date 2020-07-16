CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

