CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

